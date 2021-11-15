Welcome home to this very nice split-level home! Open floor plan with lots of sunshine! Kitchen has a butcher block island that adds extra seating and lots of counter space. Dining area has Pella patio doors leading out to a large deck that would be great for outdoor entertaining! One bedroom on the main floor. Also has main floor laundry room. (Washer and dryer are staying with the home) 2nd floor has Master bedroom with a Master bathroom and 2 other bedrooms. There are 3 bathrooms all with ceramic tile flooring. Upstairs bathroom has heated floor and jetted tub for your own personal oasis. Lower level has rec room, storage and 2 more bedrooms. (These are non-conforming bedrooms) Lots of newer floor covering, light fixtures, interior and exterior paint. On demand water heater new in 2020. Attached double garage has shop/storage area. Craftsmen will love the additional 11' x 21' separate heated shop. You will enjoy the hot tub in the back yard! Lots of landscaping!
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $299,900
