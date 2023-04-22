Gorgeous custom home with rare walk-down beach access! Located in Bayside Country Estates, this lakefront home has the renowned Bayside Golf Club at its doorstep. This deeded lot has quite possibly the best location on the lake. Very few homes on the lake enjoy beach access. Lake McConaughy is banked by high cliffs, which prevent the homeowners above on the rim from accessing the beach from their back porch. They have to drive to an access point. Not this place! Set upon a natural rise, this home enjoys breathtaking views in all directions. The beach here begins a stones throw away from the back patio! The interior features an open floor plan with soaring 10 ceilings and a vaulted great room and master bedroom on the main floor. The great room has a maintenance free composite walk-out deck for entertaining and al fresco dining. The kitchen has custom wire brushed oak cabinets and quartz countertops. The range is gas, while the oven is electric. There are two dishwashers and beautiful accent lighting under the cabinets and around the island. There are two laundry rooms, one upstairs and one downstairs. The master bath is breathtaking with a custom-built walk-through shower with jets, and a deep soaking tub. The downstairs features nine-foot ceilings and large windows that fill the rooms with natural light. There is a walkout patio, as well as a custom wet bar with granite countertops and a gorgeous walnut countertop. The entertaining space features a stunning reclaimed barnwood wall in varying shades, a feature carried into the two downstairs bedrooms and other accent areas throughout the home. A fourth bedroom is lofted upstairs from the main floor with a charming dormer window facing the lake. The exterior of the home is maintenance free brick and stone with a stone retaining wall. The windows are all Pella, most with built in blinds. The lawn and the garden plot have underground sprinklers. There is a fenced area and side patio for the enjoyment of your 4-legged family members. The oversized garage has one 10x 10 and two 8 x 10 garage doors. There is a 50 amp electrical hookup for those visitors bringing their own guest house. The entire home is heated and cooled by a highly efficient closed loop geothermal Climate Master heat pump. There is a 200 gallon propane tank to run the range and the gas fireplaces. An 84 gallon hot water heater will ensure your guests never run out of hot water! The lifestyle offered by this spectacular home is second to none. Take your golf cart and drive two minutes over to the Lodge to tee off, or enjoy a wonderful meal and a glass of wine at the restaurant. Walk down to the beach with coffee cup in hand in the morning to toss a stick into the water for your dog. Beach your boat in the sugar white sand to run up to the house for more ice and refreshments. There are precious few places on the lake where you have this kind of access to the beach and the water, and even fewer that have that AND golfing right out the front door. This showplace is truly a rare gem. Well Info Home has a shared well in the Bayside Country Estates community. $850 yearly cost with no pumping restrictions. Seller states a Buyer could install their own well if they should choose to do so. Home Specs 3 car oversized garage with ample space for pull behind camper or boat. Approximately 1,393 sqft. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom approximately 3,470 finished sqft. Personal property to be included: Kitchen: Four bar stools Dining: Dining Table with four chairs and a bench Living Room: Sectional sofa; floor rug; tv credenza; tv Bedroom: Bed/nightstands/cabinet Closet: Dresser Lower Level Reading: Lazy Boy chair Lower Level Family Room: Bar, bar refrigerator, and wall mounted tv Lower Level Bedrooms: Bedroom furniture Lower deck: Picnic table Legal Description Lot 9 Block 1 Bayside Country Estates #3 Taxes: $8,903.18 Address: 309 Bayside Country Estates, Brule, NE 69127 County: Keith