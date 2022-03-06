Open living and dining space with lots of natural light. Galley kitchen with appliances staying. 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the main floor. Lower level has large Master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, family room and 2nd bathroom with laundry area. Large finished garage with tons of storage. All electric home. Open front porch. Located just outside of Merna. This home has so much to offer!
4 Bedroom Home in Merna - $204,900
