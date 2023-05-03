Twenty-two adult volunteers, one 4-H member and a family of volunteers are being recognized with 2023 Nebraska 4-H Volunteer Awards.

The Vrbka, Ott and King Families from Polk County is receiving the Multi-Generation Family of Volunteers Award. Additional family members include:

Ray and Bett Vrbka.

Susan Ott and Angie King.

Stacey Stewart, Chase King, Ashley Robbins, Helen Bender, Haley Teten and Cecelia King.

McKenna and Alexa Stewart.

This award recognizes a family with at least three generations of active 4-H volunteers.

Lindsay Mendenhall, 4-H member in Chase County, is receiving the Outstanding Youth Volunteer Award. This award recognizes a 4-H member, ages 14-18, who has made a meaningful impact on their local 4-H community.

Eleven individuals are receiving Emerging Adult Volunteer Awards. These awards recognize current volunteers who have served less than three years in their local 4-H community. One individual is recognized for each Nebraska Extension Engagement Zone. Recipients include:

Jackie Simonson, Sheridan County.

Chelsea Sallach, Wheeler County.

Chase Prentice, Lincoln County.

Steve Dirgo, Gosper County.

John Broderson, Cedar County.

Keith Umstead, Nance County.

Joelle Wacker, Polk County.

Michael Bracht, Burt County.

Allison Walbrecht, Lancaster County.

Kristina Woods, Fillmore County.

Micah Scholl, Pawnee County.

Eleven individuals are receiving Outstanding Adult Volunteer Awards. These awards recognize current volunteers who have served more than four years in their local 4-H community. One individual is recognized for each Nebraska Extension Engagement Zone. Recipients include:

Sally Bryner, Box Butte County.

Judith Rath, Thomas County.

Nancy Lashley, Logan County.

Arlys Cupp, Chase County.

Chris Redding, Antelope County.

Sue Hornickel, Valley County.

Janet Stutzman, Seward County.

Robert Stoddard, Washington County.

Harry Muhlbach, Lancaster County.

Alan and Kaye Mussman, Thayer County.

Sheryln Damme, Otoe County.

The Nebraska 4-H Volunteer Awards honor individuals who are making meaningful and lasting contributions to their local 4-H communities.

"All across the state, Nebraska 4-H volunteers do incredible work to provide opportunities for our youth," said Jill Goedeken, 4-H Professional Development and Volunteer Extension Educator. "These volunteers generously give their time, energy, and creativity to help develop the next generation of leaders, and we are thrilled to be able to recognize their contributions."

Recipients will be celebrated during a recognition ceremony at the 2023 Nebraska State Fair.

For more information about Nebraska 4-H Volunteer Awards, go to 4h.unl.edu/volunteer-recognition.