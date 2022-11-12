 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Anselmo - $155,000

2016 Double-wide with -/+ 5 acres. This home is very spacious and has an open floor plan. Five total bedrooms with a Master bedroom w/walk in closet and master bath w/soaking tub, separate shower & double sink. Laundry/Mud room coming in from back door and just off the kitchen. Wonderful kitchen with huge island. 4 more bedrooms and full bath complete the home. Newer central a/c & newer septic tank.

