2016 Double-wide with -/+ 5 acres. This home is very spacious and has an open floor plan. Five total bedrooms with a Master bedroom w/walk in closet and master bath w/soaking tub, separate shower & double sink. Laundry/Mud room coming in from back door and just off the kitchen. Wonderful kitchen with huge island. 4 more bedrooms and full bath complete the home. Newer central a/c & newer septic tank.
5 Bedroom Home in Anselmo - $155,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Firefighters from Maxwell and Brady responded to the scene that was originally reported to be a grass fire. Law enforcement including the Nebraska State Patrol and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.
The Nebraska State Patrol has identified two men killed in a plane crash about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday six miles east of North Platte.
In a feeble attempt to break up the fight, authorities say, Wuanya Smith pulled one woman back by her hair. But then he pulled out a gun and fired five shots into the crowd that had formed around the fight.
Tilford said the Nebraska offer is a preferred walk-on with the intention that he can earn a scholarship in a year.
Flight records show the plane had left the airport at Lincoln earlier in the morning and crashed as it approached the North Platte airport to land.
No. 4 Nebraska volleyball battled through a close match and avoided a major upset at Northwestern Sunday by pulling off a come-from-behind five-set win.
Expect some precinct results to begin tabulating on various websites shortly after polls close. Most west central Nebraska counties have links to election results on their own website. Click here to get those links.
Appointed state Sen. Mike Jacobson was elected to the Legislature in his own right Tuesday, beating Lincoln County Board Chairman Chris Bruns …
Nebraska's week of recruiting includes a bid to lock down the state's best kicker and a new quarterback. Here's the latest on that front.
An at-times emotional Jim Pillen addressed supporters on Tuesday evening, saying the way he ran his campaign for governor has prepared him to lead the state come January.