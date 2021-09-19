 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $269,900

Lovely home with peaceful back yard view! This home has 5 bedrooms, 2 on the main level and 3 more in the basement. Both bathrooms have been updated the main level bath has tiled tub surround and the basement is a 4' tiled shower with glass doors. The kitchen has custom cabinets with pull out shelving, pan dividers, lazy susan's & mixer pull out. New countertops, tile backsplash & sink. The basement has a large family room w/walk out to back yard patio. Central vac system, heat pump and wood furnace.

