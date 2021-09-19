 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $279,900

5 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $279,900

5 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $279,900

5 Bedroom (3 are NC), 3 Bath farmhouse sitting on just over 5 1/2 acres. Expansive ranch style brick home, spacious living/dining area with sliding door onto a cement patio. Main level laundry! Country kitchen has ample storage & master sweet on main level along with a second bed. Downstairs there are 3 more nonconforming beds along w/a large family room, & storage/utility. 3 grain bins sit on the property along w/a Quonset & red metal barn. 2 stall attached garage. Property being sold in "as is" condition

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News