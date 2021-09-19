5 Bedroom (3 are NC), 3 Bath farmhouse sitting on just over 5 1/2 acres. Expansive ranch style brick home, spacious living/dining area with sliding door onto a cement patio. Main level laundry! Country kitchen has ample storage & master sweet on main level along with a second bed. Downstairs there are 3 more nonconforming beds along w/a large family room, & storage/utility. 3 grain bins sit on the property along w/a Quonset & red metal barn. 2 stall attached garage. Property being sold in "as is" condition
5 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $279,900
The new logo’s lettering evokes North Platte’s welcoming attitude toward tourists and the highways leading to the mall from the I-80/U.S. Highway 83 interchange, said the creative director in charge of the new branding.
“As most people know, I’ve been diagnosed with cancer in January,” said Superintendent Ron Hanson. “This is my second bout with it, and any time one faces the battle with cancer, you reprioritize what’s important in life.”
Gurciullo has a degree in business administration and accounting from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, as well as four years of audit experience. She works for Manning and Associates in Geneva.
The man refused both a field sobriety test and a Breathalyzer test, and then drove off, reaching speeds three times the posted limit and hitting a parked vehicle.
After a deputy attempted to stop them, the driver refused to comply, and the ensuing pursuit reached speeds more than 100 mph.
The 59-year-old man has been identified as Michael Carreras of North Platte, according to a North Platte Police Department media release.
Brenda Fourtner, who was wearing a mask due to the requirement by the district for the meeting, said her temperature rose and her heart rate went up in the short time she was sitting in the meeting, and asked people to “imagine what this does to our children” if she had that reaction as an adult.
It took a two-hour battle for a Warrensburg man to catch a monstrous, 750-pound alligator in Mississippi — and it had an ancient surprise inside.
On Wednesday, volunteers start five to seven days of assembly of the privately funded $400,000 playground replacement on Centennial Park’s southeast side.
The Bulldogs senior quarterback rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another one to help North Platte cruise to a 47-9 victory over Lincoln North Star on Friday at Bauer Field.