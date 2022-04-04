5 Bedroom Home in Imperial - $220,000

This home is located on a corner lot with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The main floor features 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors, an updated bathroom and laundry room. There is a bonus room that can be used as an office or den. The full basement has a large family room and is already set up as a 2-bedroom apartment with a separate entrance. The outside features a new roof, fenced yard with underground sprinklers. Call Melisa for a private tour.