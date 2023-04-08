Very new modern home located in the county seat of Hooker County, Mullen. This house is only 5 years old, 1584sq. feet upstairs and 1584 sq. feet in the basement. There are 5 bedrooms and 3 baths (2 bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs, 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom downstairs. There is also an attached single car garage. The entrance from the garage leads into a nice sized mudroom/coat rack room with a utility sink. This is a hard to find home in a small town located in the sandhills! Population 511, fiber optic Internet has been installed in this home. Located 1 block south of Highway 2, and the kids will enjoy the city park across the street. Mullen is 20 minutes from the Sandhills Golf Club, and about 30 minutes away from the Dismal River Club. Call for a showing of this very nice home in Mullen. Legal Description: All of lots 1 and 2, Block 6 of LCL Taxes: $1,641.46 Address: 703 SW 2nd St., Mullen, NE 69152 County: Hooker
5 Bedroom Home in Mullen - $364,000
