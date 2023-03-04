Very new modern home located in the county seat of Hooker County, Mullen. This house is only 5 years old, 1584sq. feet upstairs and 1584 sq. feet in the basement. There are 5 bedrooms and 3 baths (2 bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs, 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom downstairs. There is also an attached single car garage. The entrance from the garage leads into a nice sized mudroom/coat rack room with a utility sink. This is a hard to find home in a small town located in the Sandhills! Population 511, high speed Internet is scheduled to be installed in the next 6 months. Located 1 block south of Highway 20, and the kids will enjoy the city park across the street. Call Scott for a showing of this very nice home in Mullen. Legal Description: All of lots 1 and 2, Block 6 of LCL Taxes: $1,641.46 Address: 703 SW 2nd St., Mullen, NE 69152 County: Hooker