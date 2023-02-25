Very new modern home located in the county seat of Hooker County, Mullen. This house is only 5 years old, 1584sq. feet upstairs and 1584 sq. feet in the basement. There are 5 bedrooms and 3 baths (2 bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs, 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom downstairs. There is also an attached single car garage. The entrance from the garage leads into a nice sized mudroom/coat rack room with a utility sink. This is a hard to find home in a small town located in the Sandhills! Population 511, high speed Internet is scheduled to be installed in the next 6 months. Located 1 block south of Highway 20, and the kids will enjoy the city park across the street. Call Scott for a showing of this very nice home in Mullen. Legal Description: All of lots 1 and 2, Block 6 of LCL Taxes: $1,641.46 Address: 703 SW 2nd St., Mullen, NE 69152 County: Hooker
5 Bedroom Home in Mullen - $399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tim Blakely, an eighth grader at Adams Middle School, has taken what he learned from his online business into opening Shoe Shakk, a sneakers s…
David Cooper was arrested after a police investigation that included the discovery of more than 49,000 text messages between him and a student…
Paris Hilton welcomes her baby, Kanye West named as suspect in battery investigation, and more celeb news
Kathy Hilton has declared her daughter Paris Hilton is going to be an "amazing" mother. Plus, Amy Robach and T.J Holmes are reportedly set to …
“I would have stayed another 50 years at the station,” Carlson, who is known as “Scotty C” said, “but opportunity knocks and sometimes you’ve …
St. Pat's and Maywood-Hayes Center will play in the Subdistrict D1-10 finals in a matchup between the top two teams in Class D1