Gorgeous Home on 4.36 Acres in tranquil area on the edge of Broken Bow. This 4BR, 3BA home w/2 stall attached garage gives you 2842 sq ft of space for living & entertaining. Includes 175'x275' arena, 1728 sq ft steel bldg w/tack room & fencing set up for livestock. Recently added, 950 sq ft, 2 BR 1 BA Mother-in-law suite w/it's own entrance and laundry. This home has newer furnace, a/c unit, water heater, roof, gutters, windows & hydrants. There's a back deck to sit & enjoy the country views! Call today!
6 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $469,900
Keith L. Allen was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
Kayla Jensen and Chris Blakely of BE Properties have nearly completed renovating the third floor of the Mutual Building at 100 E. Fifth St.
The trial will continue with closing arguments Wednesday morning before the case is handed to the jury of nine men and three women.
Watch now: Father of Brett Torres feels 'justice was served today' with Keith Allen convicted of first-degree murder
“Justice was served today,” Brett Torres’ father, Ray, said after the verdict was read. “I feel that nobody won, but now I can honestly lay my son to rest.” Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. First-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence and the weapons charge five to 50 years.
The mother told police the 4-year-old was kept in the basement for days at a time and that food was also withheld from the boy, according to the documents.
On Thursday, the Lincoln County Ag Society unveiled its design for the LinCo Ag & Education Center that will open opportunities for local and regional events.
Michelle King is hoping to help Deborah's Legacy, as well as other charities and causes, as she starts up her Scripture-themed Serenity Coffee Shop.
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
Members of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department dive team located the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's wife was able to get out and was helped to shore by a bystander at Cottonmill Lake.
Lincoln County Treasurer Alex Gurciullo's research drew her attention to interest rates on the 22 accounts and five certificate-of-deposit accounts dispersed among nine financial institutions.