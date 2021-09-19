 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $489,900

Gorgeous Home on 4.36 Acres in tranquil area on the edge of Broken Bow. This 4BR, 3BA home w/2 stall attached garage gives you 2842 sq ft of space for living & entertaining. Includes 175'x275' arena, 1728 sq ft steel bldg w/tack room & fencing set up for livestock. Recently added, 950 sq ft, 2 BR 1 BA Mother-in-law suite w/it's own entrance and laundry. This home has newer furnace, a/c unit, water heater, roof, gutters, windows & hydrants. There's a back deck to sit & enjoy the country views! Call today!

