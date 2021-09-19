Gorgeous Home on 4.36 Acres in tranquil area on the edge of Broken Bow. This 4BR, 3BA home w/2 stall attached garage gives you 2842 sq ft of space for living & entertaining. Includes 175'x275' arena, 1728 sq ft steel bldg w/tack room & fencing set up for livestock. Recently added, 950 sq ft, 2 BR 1 BA Mother-in-law suite w/it's own entrance and laundry. This home has newer furnace, a/c unit, water heater, roof, gutters, windows & hydrants. There's a back deck to sit & enjoy the country views! Call today!
6 Bedroom Home in Broken Bow - $489,900
The new logo’s lettering evokes North Platte’s welcoming attitude toward tourists and the highways leading to the mall from the I-80/U.S. Highway 83 interchange, said the creative director in charge of the new branding.
“As most people know, I’ve been diagnosed with cancer in January,” said Superintendent Ron Hanson. “This is my second bout with it, and any time one faces the battle with cancer, you reprioritize what’s important in life.”
Gurciullo has a degree in business administration and accounting from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, as well as four years of audit experience. She works for Manning and Associates in Geneva.
The man refused both a field sobriety test and a Breathalyzer test, and then drove off, reaching speeds three times the posted limit and hitting a parked vehicle.
After a deputy attempted to stop them, the driver refused to comply, and the ensuing pursuit reached speeds more than 100 mph.
The 59-year-old man has been identified as Michael Carreras of North Platte, according to a North Platte Police Department media release.
Brenda Fourtner, who was wearing a mask due to the requirement by the district for the meeting, said her temperature rose and her heart rate went up in the short time she was sitting in the meeting, and asked people to “imagine what this does to our children” if she had that reaction as an adult.
It took a two-hour battle for a Warrensburg man to catch a monstrous, 750-pound alligator in Mississippi — and it had an ancient surprise inside.
On Wednesday, volunteers start five to seven days of assembly of the privately funded $400,000 playground replacement on Centennial Park’s southeast side.
The Bulldogs senior quarterback rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another one to help North Platte cruise to a 47-9 victory over Lincoln North Star on Friday at Bauer Field.