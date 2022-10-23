A suggestion for neighbors mulling local abortion bans

Today’s other ballot-issue comment isn’t meant as an endorsement, pro or con.

But we have some food for thought to folks in some of our west central Nebraska towns.

Voters in Arnold, Brady, Curtis, Hershey, Paxton and Wallace will vote Nov. 8 on local ballot initiatives meant to ban abortions inside their limits.

Hayes Center and Stapleton already have similar bans, due to previous actions by their village boards.

We sympathize. Truly. The Telegraph has said that the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision wrongly denied the Declaration of Independence’s first “inalienable right” of life and the personhood and full humanity of the unborn — as Blacks, Native Americans, Jews and other groups also have experienced in history’s worst chapters.

After the high court overturned Roe, we wrote in this space June 26 that it “ought to be deemed a watershed moment in ensuring equality and dignity for all Americans.”

We also said it’s time for “Nebraskans and their lawmakers” to again fulfill our state constitution’s 147-year-old listing of “life” as the first inalienable right.

But how best to do that?

We humbly suggest that our neighbors in those six towns — if they haven’t — ask their officials and their ballot issue’s sponsors how they propose to enforce it. And how much that would cost.

Abortion measures usually produce lawsuits. No matter the government involved — federal, state or local — its taxpayers will have to pay lawyers to defend them. If they lose, they’ll likely have to pay the other side’s legal bills, too.

Each of the six towns in question has between 250 and 850 people. So do the two towns with similar bans.

If they’re sued, are their taxpayers ready to put money in lawyers’ pockets?

Also, will they have to hire police or pay the sheriff to enforce an abortion ban? What will that cost?

We simply note this: When and if Nebraska adopts some kind of statewide abortion ban (we hope it’s “when”), it’ll be some 2 million people sharing the bills to enforce it. Not a few hundred.

As we said, food for thought.