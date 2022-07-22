A summer checklist from NCTA

CURTIS — What does an ag producer do when they know triple digits or high winds are in the forecast?

They load the fencing pickup or the ATV sprayer before dawn and get seven or eight hours of work done by noon. Grind hay and spray weeds in the early-morning calm.

When it rains (a rarity in much of Nebraska this summer, unfortunately), clean the tools and shop, perform machinery maintenance, attend to bookkeeping.

Summer staff at the Nebraska College of Agriculture is plenty busy. Irrigating and managing crops at the college farm. Moving cattle to grass, maintaining water, fixing fence, facility upgrades.

Campus maintenance projects started May 6, a day post-graduation. Deep cleaning and painting started in residence halls and classrooms, between and during youth camps and conferences. Then, the 8-week summer session started June 13 and ends August 5.

The NCTA staff and supervisors are, indeed, juggling the many tasks, resources and schedules for ongoing events and classes.

NCTA has made great headway with some of the earliest projects done over winter and spring. Completed in Phase 1:

Underground steam tunnel replaced.

New windows in Traditional West Residence Hall.

Maintenance department moved from ag mechanics to farm shop on the east side of campus.

Clean and paint floors and walls in former maintenance shop for expanded welding lab.

Landscaping upgrades with new sod, improved drainage at ag mechanics.

Install new sidewalk, upgrade drainage north of student activity center.

Dean’s residence upgrade — new garage, paint, roof, gutters, windows and landscaping.

Frontier County Extension office remodel — new HVAC, flooring and wall repairs.

New roofs on all residence halls and the greenhouse.

Build livestock loading chute for semi-tractor/trailer access.

Rebuild pen for small ruminants.

Paint and replace flooring in residence life apartment at wet traditional.

Upcoming NCTA events:

July 26: Cover Crops and Conservation Field Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., NCTA Ed Center and Farm.

July 30: Aggie Basketball Team Reunion, noon to 5 p.m., Curtis Community Center.

July 23 to 31: Frontier County Fair, Stockville.

Aug. 3 to 6: Eustis Fair and Corn Show.

Aug. 5: NCTA Summer Session ends.