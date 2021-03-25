After virtual public meeting on 20-year plan, North Platte Airport Authority Board looks toward building new terminal

Though 73% of respondents favored a new terminal next to the 1952 terminal — which would remain no matter what — Jacobson stressed the plan’s long-term nature.

“I think everyone needs to keep in mind that this is a long-range plan that provides us with the road map to build out the airport,” he said. “Timing will depend on availability of funding.”

Federal funds, which are paying the entire $313,500 cost of the new master plan, also typically provide the lion’s share of funds for routine airport equipment and improvements.

The federal Airport Improvement Program, for example, usually covers 90% of such projects as long as Lee Bird Field’s passenger traffic remains above 10,000 per year. Local property taxes cover the rest.

Updating the airport’s master plan for the first time since 1995 means the Airport Authority can better take advantage of additional federal funds if they’re made available, Seafeldt said.

Virtual visitors were asked whether the airport should leave the 1952 terminal alone; remodel and add about 6,000 square feet on its north and south sides; or build an all-new terminal east of the current one no earlier than the late 2020s.