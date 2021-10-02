 Skip to main content
Ag Valley Co-op partners to provide donation to Oxford food pantry
Ag Valley Co-op partners to provide donation to Oxford food pantry

EDISON — Ag Valley Co-op has provided a donation to the Oxford Food Pantry through a partnership with Land O’ Lakes Foundation and CoBank. This year Ag Valley Co-op donated $5,000 that was matched dollar-for-dollar by Land O’ Lakes Foundation and CoBank to the Oxford Food Pantry. The Lutheran Church in Oxford helped create a Crockpot Cookbook with items that the food pantry has on hand, allowing families to use the crockpot to make meals. The food pantry operates by appointment only and allows clients to choose which food items best suit their needs.

“(Oxford Food Pantry) would not be able to do what we do without the donations we receive,” Volunteer Susan Reynolds said. “We are totally dependent on donations, and we are very thankful for the support of the community.”

