The 2023 Nebraska Beef Passport, funded by Nebraska beef producers through their Beef Checkoff, is scheduled to launch May 1 featuring locations across the state that are known for offering outstanding beef.

This year’s participants include 29 restaurants and 17 meat processors, Nebraska Beef Council said in a press release.

Telegraph area participants this year are: The Driftwood in Ogallala, Elks Club in Cozad, The Anvil in Curtis, Grazers in Arnold, Bonfire Grill & Pub in Broken Bow, Shotgun Annie's in Callaway and Middle of Nowhere Bar & Grill in Venango.

Now in its third year, the program encourages people to visit the featured locations where they can purchase beef items and earn points towards prizes offered by the Nebraska Beef Council.

Passport holders are also eligible for special discounts at participating locations.

The program is designed to highlight Nebraska’s robust beef industry while showcasing the quality beef offered at restaurants and meat processors throughout the state.

“This has really become a popular program and we’re excited to keep expanding it,” said Adam Wegner, director of marketing for the Nebraska Beef Council. “This year we’ve partnered with the Nebraska Association of Meat Processors to include several of their member locations. Now passport holders can enjoy an outstanding beef dining experience and also take home fresh beef cuts or try house-made jerky and beef sticks. There will truly be something for everyone.”

The Nebraska Beef Passports are free at goodlifegreatsteaks.org. Digital passports can be set up on a mobile device while paper passports can be printed directly from the website.

Points earned on digital passports can be redeemed for prizes and each visit qualifies as an entry into a grand prize beef bundle giveaway.

Visits to any of the meat processor locations will qualify as an entry into a bonus beef bundle give-a-way offered by the Nebraska Association of Meat Processors.

Beef Passport holders can also join the Nebraska Beef Passport group on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news and special offers.

Members can gain access to additional information about the featured locations, share their photos and experiences with other members, and even become eligible to win additional prizes. The final date to collect points is Sept. 30.

For a full list passport locations, prizes and contest rules, go to goodlifegreatsteaks.org or contact the Nebraska Beef Council office at 1-800-421-5326.