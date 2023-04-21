A 90,000 square foot Ag & Education Center is planned for Lincoln County Fairgrounds and a campaign is underway to raise the funds to make it happen. The Lincoln County Ag Society is asking people to donate for what they say will be “the crown jewel of western Nebraska indoor arenas.”

Lincoln County Ag Society is one of a number of non-profit organizations listed on The North Platte Giving Day site. Early giving has already begun, with a countdown to May 1 and the Ag Society’s Giving Day goal of $65,000. Every donation will be matched dollar-for-dollar by “a group of generous donors,” until $15,000 is raised, according to a press release from the Ag Society.

To date, the LinCo Legacy Campaign for the Ag & Education Center has raised about $1.4 million toward the larger goal of $6 million. The total cost of the project is estimated at $12 million.

The center will host agricultural-related events in the arena and countless other educational and entertainment events in the training rooms and concourse, said Lisa Citta, steering committee member for the campaign.

The building will have a dirt floor arena and 1,100 permanent seats. There will be a concession area with a teaching kitchen, an open concourse with capacity to seat 500, an open-air lean-to for livestock tie-outs, enclosed livestock washroom, restroom and shower facilities, four rentable classrooms, a conference room and administrative offices. The site plan, artist rendition and building layout can be viewed on the Giving Day website at northplattegiving.org/lincolncountyagsociety

Credit and debit card donations can be made at the Giving Day site. Checks can be mailed to Lincoln County Ag Society at 5015 Rodeo Road in North Platte or delivered to one of the following designated giving sites: Orr’s Draperies & Dry Cleaning, Prairie Arts Center, U-Save Pharmacy, North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment or Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation.

The new building will help to make Lincoln County the ‘go-to’ location for events,” Citta said.

North Platte Giving Day is presented by Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, and 100% of donations go toward the selected nonprofits.