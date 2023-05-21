The Angus Foundation is inviting golf and Angus enthusiasts to its annual golf tournament, held in conjunction with the 2023 National Junior Angus Show in Grand Island.

The event, which benefits the foundation’s mission of supporting Angus education, youth and research, is July 4 at the Indianhead Golf Club in Grand Island. Registration will begin at 6:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m.

The 2023 event will be held in memory of William “Bill” Davis of Belgrade, Montana. Davis, who passed away on May 5, 2022, after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer, was a passionate Angus breeder and avid golfer. With the support of Davis’ family and friends, the golf outing will be sponsored in his honor.

“We are fortunate to host the 22nd annual Angus Foundation Golf Tournament in honor of Bill Davis,” said Jaclyn Boester, Angus Foundation executive director. “This event always serves as a great opportunity to enjoy Angus friendship while supporting a worthy cause.”

Sponsorship options are available for state and regional Angus associations, individuals, businesses, farms and ranches.

There are promotional opportunities at eight sponsorship levels: luncheon, beverage/player cart, tournament prizes, clubhouse, hole-in-one, tee box, hole and flag.

Sponsors will be recognized in the tournament program; tournament luncheon; post-event news release; Angus Journal; and the Angus Foundation website. The sponsorship deadline is June 3.

Player registration remains open until June 20. Adult registration is $100, and National Junior Angus Association member registration is $75.

Players receive 18 holes of golf, golf cart rental, continental breakfast and Certified Angus Beef brand lunch. Mulligans will be available at the course for $10 each with a limit of one per player. After the registration deadline, adult player registration will be $110 and junior members will be $85.

For player registration, sponsorship opportunities or more information about the golf tournament, contact Kris Sticken with the Angus Foundation at 816-383-5100 or at angusfoundation.org.