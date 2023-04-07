Area FFA chapters excelled in team competition at the Nebraska State FFA Convention in Lincoln on March 29-31.

Eustis-Farnam took first place in four of the 20 categories and Gothenburg took a first.

Hyannis took two third place awards. Wallace took a second and a third place.

North Platte, Stapleton, Sargent, McCook and Chase County all placed in the top three in competitions.

Contests, along with first, second and third placings, were:

Ag biotechnology

Eustis-Farnam, Alliance, Hyannis.

Ag communications

Rock County, West Holt, Bayard.

Ag issues

McCool Junction, Elwood, Battle Creek.

Ag sales

Lakeview, Central City, Alliance.

Ag technology and mechanics

Gothenburg, Alma, Chadron.

Agriscience

Exeter-Milligan-Friend, Summerland, North Platte.

Agronomy

Eustis-Farnam, St. Paul, Pawnee City.

Environmental and natural resources

Chadron, Stapleton, St. Paul.

Farm and agribusiness management

Pender, Chadron, Twin River.

Floriculture

East Butler, West Holt, Sargent.

Food science and technology

Eustis-Farnam, Kimball, Wallace.

Livestock evaluation, junior division

Wisner-Pilger, St. Cecilia, Chase County (Imperial).

Livestock evaluation, senior division

Logan View, West Holt, Sidney.

Livestock management

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, Wallace, McCook.

Marketing plan

Hershey, Stanton, Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca.

Meats evaluation and technology

Eustis-Farnam, Alliance, Hyannis.

Nursery and landscape

St. Paul, Cambridge, West Holt.

Poultry evaluaiton

Wisner-Pilger, Boone Central, York.

Veterinary science

Blair, Bertrand-Loomis, Wilcox-Hildreth.

Welding

Johnson-Brock, Stuart, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller.