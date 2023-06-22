Five area Nebraska producers attended the National Cattlemen's Beef Association 2023 Young Cattlemen's Conference. It occurred June 1-9 in Washington, D.C., Denver and several stops in-between.

"The YCC experience allows participants to return to their respective state and breed associations and serve in a wide variety of leadership roles," reads an NCBA press release.

Gabriel Connealy of Whitman was selected and sponsored by the American Angus Foundation. Kelly Terrell of Gothenburg, along with Sam Drinnin of Grand Island, represented Nebraska Cattlemen. Paul Dykstra of Chappell was sponsored by Certified Angus Beef, and Josh Fries of Imperial represented Farm Credit Services. They joined 66 other Young Cattlemen from across the nation at the conference.

"The challenges facing cattle and beef producers increase every day, said Mark Eisele in the NCBA release. The YCC experience is an important part of NCBA's role "to identify and develop leaders while also preparing them to meet these challenges head-on."

Eisele is a Wyoming cattle producer and NCBA president-elect who also participated in the trip.

"The Denver portion of the trip (at NCBA headquarters) was centered on teaching us about the workings and operations of NCBA," Connealy said. "I was very impressed with the NCBA staff and much of the behind-the-scenes work that they do for our industry."

"The trip included several different industry stops, each of which was valuable. Some of the stops I had experienced before, others I hadn't," Connealy said. "The sheer size and scale of both Five Rivers (feeding operation in Greeley, Colorado) and the Tyson Plant in Dakota City was staggering."

The group also visited Certified Angus Beef in Wooster, Ohio, and Wendy's Global headquarters in Dublin, Ohio.

"Certified Angus Beef is always a great stop. I was familiar with CAB, but many on the trip were not--it was neat to see their reactions once they fully grasped the scope of what CAB has done for our industry," Connealy said. "Wendy's headquarters was also an interesting stop — they riled some of our group up with their upcoming corporate and sustainability goals related to beef. While some of these goals seem unrealistic, it's important for us as producers to know what could potentially be 'coming down the pike.'"

However, Terrell added that "Some of those things (many) beef producers are already doing — like Beef Quality Assurance and sustainable agriculture."

In Washington, D.C., the Young Cattlemen received an in-depth policy issue briefing from NCBA's lobbyists and staff experts and then visited more than 200 congressional offices to advocate for industry policy priorities.

"The entire political process was a bit foreign to me, so it was valuable to get an up-close view of the situation," Connealy said. "Although Washington can seem a long ways away from the Sandhills, the activities that happen inside those buildings can have a huge effect on the way our businesses operate."

Terrell said she was impressed by the commitment of the entire Nebraska Congressional delegation to meet with the five Young Cattlemen from Nebraska: Senators Fischer and Ricketts, and Congressmen Smith, Bacon and Flood.

"We had good dialogue about the farm bill and they had concerns about it getting passed in September," Terrell said. "Congressman Flood talked about banking and lending for the ag sector and I appreciated his comments a lot."

"We are fortunate to have a pretty ag-friendly group of representatives from Nebraska, so the discussions were amicable," Connealy said. "However, it was interesting to hear from them on some of the challenges they face with colleagues who are less ag-friendly."

"Truly, the highlight of the trip was the other participants from around the nation," Connealy said in a press release from American Angus Association. "I was exposed to aspects of our industry that I knew little about, and made many friends that I hope to keep in touch with and trade lessons with for years to come."

"There was so much knowledge and I'm glad we gained the connections," added Terrell. She said she has already discussed working together on a project with a participant she met from Illinois.

"It was interesting to see people from different states and the issues they are facing — things we don't even have to deal with in Nebraska," Terrell said. They include "public lands in the Northwest, water issues in different regions," and even predators that producers deal with, such as a particular species of vulture in the Southeast.

Connealy and Terrell were both originally selected to attend Young Cattlemen Conference in 2020, but the trip was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Connealy grew up on his family's Angus seedstock operation, Connealy Angus, where he helps to manage the herd of about 3,000 registered Angus cows.

He earned a bachelor's degree in finance and a master's degree with an emphasis in animal breeding and genetics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He has also served as an Angus Convention voting delegate.

Terrell works at her family's operation, Keiser feedlot. "I'm the fifth generation here," but "I didn't think I would be in agriculture" as an adult, she said. She attended UNL, where she received a bachelor of business administration degree, majoring in marketing. She then attended Eastern Michigan University, earning a Master of Science degree in international marketing communications.

Terrell worked for a time for Kansas State University Global Campus as a market resource coordinator. In 2013 she and her husband Shane Terrell moved to Gothenburg. Kelly is involved with the feedlot and does marketing for Shane's business, Production Animal Consultation. She took the lead in launching PAC's magazine, "Protein Producers."

YCC is sponsored by Corteva Agriscience, Elanco, Farm Credit, Five Rivers Cattle Feeding, John Deere, Tyson and NCBA. Participants also receive financial support and preparation from the organizations they represent.