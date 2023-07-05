A new dog event and better fairground accessibility will result from grants to two 4-H organizations in the Central Sandhills.

Grant County 4-H Council is improving access to buildings at their fairgrounds in Hyannis. Dog Gone Fun 4-H Club in Custer County is buying equipment to add an event at the county fair in Broken Bow.

They are among 17 4-H groups across the state that each received a $500 Governor's Agricultural Excellence Award. The grants are from Nebraska 4-H Foundation and are sponsored by Nebraska Investment Finance Authority.

The money in Grant County will pay for dirt work and equipment to remedy a situation that “was quite frustrating,” said Shaniya Albertus, University of Nebraska 4-H assistant for Blaine, Thomas, Grant and Hooker counties. Older residents and others with mobility issues have had a difficult time “walking up a sandy hill to watch livestock shows and other events.”

She credited Staci Adam for applying for the funds for the council. “I don’t know what we would do without the Grant County 4-H Council,” she said, and their concern for the community.

The new dog event in Custer County is called “Rally.”

“It’s a great source of fun and exercise for the dog and their handler,” said Angela Burnett, an assistant leader for Dog Gone Fun 4-H Club.

The group is using the money to buy signs, poles, a jump and other equipment.

Dog Gone Fun is one of two 4-H dog clubs in the county. The other is Western Riders. In addition to enhancing the county fair, the event will help 4-H’ers prepare for the state fair in Grand Island, where they have been at a disadvantage in the past.

In Rally, a dog and its owner move through a course that includes 10 to 20 signs telling the owner what skills to have the dog demonstrate. Other events at the fair are obedience, showmanship and agility. Burnett is also excited because 4-H dog shows in Custer County will begin on July 22 this year. In the past they have been on Friday evenings, running well into the night.