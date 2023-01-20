Buffalo Bill ​Farm & Ranch Expo Feb. 1-2; beer garden added this year

The 32nd Annual Buffalo Bill Farm & Ranch Expo will be Feb. 1-2 at the D&N Event Center in North Platte. This year, for the first time, it will include a beer garden from 3-6 p.m. on the first day.

“The expo will showcase 100 vendors ... from state-of-the-art technology, large equipment displays, irrigation, seed and chemical dealers as well as financial institutions, insurance providers and government and community college services,” said Katelyn Sperle of the North Platte Chamber & Development Corp. Vendors include some first-time exhibitors.

“We have partnered with Good Life on the Bricks for both food and beverage service this year,” said Shane Weaver, chair of the Chamber’s Agri-Business Committee, which organizes the expo. The committee “decided to offer a beer garden this year to give visitors the opportunity to enjoy an adult beverage while they ... visit with vendors and other attendees.”

The expo draws 1,500 to 1,800 people from west central Nebraska and beyond.

“It just keeps growing and growing every year,” said Tad Haneborg, president of the D&N board. He said the wide variety of vendors will “cover everybody’s needs,” including farmers and ranchers, sports enthusiasts who want to see the latest outdoors equipment and others.

He advised people to pay attention to signage and use the open parking area north of the building, not the truck parking to the west. Otherwise, visitors’ vehicles could be towed.

All displays will be indoors, Haneborg said, which alleviates concerns about the weather this time of year. D&N has over 40,000 square feet of space now, and plans call for future expansion to accommodate the growing popularity of this and other events.

Times for the expo are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. The rope-cutting ceremony will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Admission to the expo is free.

Proceeds from vendor displays support the Farmer-Rancher Appreciation Banquet and the scholarships the Agri-Business Committee awards every year in the fall, Weaver said.

“We are always working to keep the expo relevant for both visitors and vendors,” he said. “Please reach out to the North Platte Chamber of Commerce if you have interest in becoming a member of the Agri-Business Committee or have suggestions for future improvements to the Buffalo Bill Farm & Ranch Expo.”

For more information, call 308-532-4966.