As of Sunday, 87% of Nebraska’s corn crop had been planted and 60% had emerged, the USDA National Agriculture Statistics Service said on Monday.

NASS placed soybean planting at 79%, with 45% emerged by last Sunday.

An estimated 20% of Nebraska’s sorghum crop had been planted. The winter wheat crop was 19% headed according to the estimates.

The winter wheat condition was upgraded somewhat from a week earlier when it was rated 17% very poor, 32% poor, 34% fair, 16% good and 1% excellent.

The new winter wheat ratings are 17% very poor, 19% poor, 32% fair, 31% good and 1 % excellent.