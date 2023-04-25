An estimated 10% of Nebraska’s corn crop had been planted by last Sunday. That is according to a Crop Progress report issued by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. That is about the same as last year at this time.

The five year average for this time period is 7%. None of the crop had emerged by last Sunday.

Four percent of the soybean crop was estimated to have been planted, which is about the same as last year and slightly ahead of the five year average of 2%.

As of last Sunday an estimated 68% of the oat crop had been planted in Nebraska, compared with 76% last year and a five-year average of 62%. The percent emerged was 23, compared with 29% emerged by this date last year and a five-year average of 24%.

By last Sunday none of the winter wheat crop in Nebraska was reported to have headed. The condition of the crop was rated 15% very poor, 27% poor, 37% fair, 19% good and 2% excellent. That is worse than the ratings reported on January 24. At that time, Nebraska’s winter wheat crop was rated 8% very poor, 11% poor, 45% fair, 33% good and 3% excellent.

The average topsoil moisture across the state was rated 27% very short, 44% short, 29% adequate and none surplus.

Subsoil moisture was rated 39% very short, 40% short, 21% adequate and none surplus.