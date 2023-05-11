The USDA report issued on Monday for Nebraska showed the winter wheat condition at 18% very poor, 33% poor, 37% fair and 12% good. No excellent.

The topsoil moisture level was estimated at 26% very short, 40% short, 32% adequate and 2% surplus.

Subsoil moisture was 41% very short, 40% short, 17% adequate and 2% surplus.

As of the end of last week, an estimated 56% of the corn crop had been planted and 11% emerged. The five-year average is 51% and 9% for that date.

Soybeans were 36% planted and 2% emerged in Nebraska. The average is 29% planted and 2% emerged.

Sorghum was 6% planted. Oats were 90% planted and 65% emerged.

Pasture and range condition in Nebraska was rated 25% very poor, 43% poor, 30% fair, 2% good and no excellent.