LINCOLN — USDA’s Farm Service Agency is providing additional flexibilities and further enhancing disaster recovery assistance provided by the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-raised Fish Program, Livestock Indemnity Program and Livestock Forage Disaster Program.

The fund are in response to needs expressed by livestock producers who have experienced significant feed, forage, animal and infrastructure loss from pre-existing, long-term drought conditions further compounded by unprecedented snowfall and winter storms, USDA said in a press release.

These livestock disaster program policy enhancements include an extended June 2, 2023, deadline to submit notices of loss and applications for payment for 2022 losses. The deadline extension and program flexibilities are available to eligible producers nationwide who incurred losses from a qualifying natural disaster event.

“Potentially impacted producers are encouraged to contact their FSA county office to gain an understanding of these program enhancements and determine whether the changes are applicable to their operation,” said Tim Divis, Acting State Executive Director for FSA in Nebraska.

Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-raised Fish Program is available to eligible producers who have suffered above normal expenses for hauling feed or water to livestock or hauling livestock to forage/grazing acres due to the impacts of drought.

ELAP also may be available to assist with the above normal costs of feed during natural disasters, including during extreme winter weather. ELAP triggers on a county-by-county basis.

Normal ELAP policy is that, as part of the application process, producers must report these impacts to FSA within 30 days of when those impacts are apparent. However, this 30-day notification requirement has been waived in some situations to allow for late applications for 2022 impacts and for 2023 impacts that occur before June 2.

Producers with questions about possible benefits through ELAP for 2022 impacts or 2023 impacts through June 2, 2023, should contact their county FSA office.

Livestock Indemnity Program reimburses producers for a portion of the value of livestock, poultry and other animals that died, above normal mortality, because of a qualifying natural disaster event.

Normal LIP policy is that, as part of the application process, producers must report these deaths to FSA within 30 days of when these deaths are known.

This 30-day notification requirement has been waived for 2022 losses. FSA is now accepting 2022 Livestock Indemnity Program notices of loss and applications for payment through June 2 for all covered livestock that may have been eligible in 2022.

Livestock Forage Disaster Program provides benefits for grazing losses due to a qualifying drought or wildfire. FSA recently revised the program to allow additional animals as qualified for the program, including livestock that contribute to the commercial viability of an operation and are maintained for the purpose of pleasure, roping, pets or show. Because of this change, FSA is accepting LFP applications for these newly eligible covered livestock through June 2. Producers who have questions about whether their livestock may be eligible for LFP should contact their county FSA office.

Revising 2022 applications

Producers who have a 2022 ELAP, LIP or LFP application on file with FSA as of the program deadline or were placed on an approved register, may revise their application with the newly updated eligible livestock no later than June 2.

More information

Producers can apply for ELAP, LFP and LIP benefits at their local FSA county office. For more information or to submit a notice of loss or an application for payment, please contact your local FSA office or go to farmers.gov/recover.