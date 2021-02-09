Extension hosts commercial producer, cover crop conferences

This week, there are multiple agriculture-related conferences, according to the Nebraska Extension.

On Thursday, the Cover Crop and Soil Health Conference will run from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Topics covered during this conference include using aerial imagery to determine cash crop growth following cover crops, soil sensing, soil health, economics, on-farm research results and more.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, this conference will be available in a virtual and in-person format at satellite locations across Nebraska. Educators will have limited seating. The North Platte University of Nebraska West Central Research Extension and Education Center, 402 W. State Farm Road, can accommodate 28 people.

The conference is free, but pre-registration is required, especially for those who plan to participate in person at one of the satellite locations.

In-person locations will be held per local and UNL directed health measures.

If an in-person location is canceled due to COVID-19 or poor weather conditions, registrants will be notified in advance.

More information about the conference and the registration link can be found at extension.unl.edu/statewide/enre/nebraska-cover-crop-conference.