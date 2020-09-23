Nebraska Extension Digital Agriculture Team launches ‘FarmBits’ podcast

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Extension Digital Agriculture group is launching a podcast, “FarmBits,” to discuss the new innovations, the trends and the value in digital agriculture.

“FarmBits” will explore topics in digital agriculture through interviews with academic experts, farmers, and industry specialists. The podcast, hosted by UNL grad students Samantha Teten and Jackson Stansell, will seek to present information about digital agriculture in a way that is accessible to non-experts with a well-rounded perspective that takes the shine off of new technologies.

“While our research is in the field of precision agriculture, we are far from experts in the vast majority of digital agriculture topics,” Teten said. “Our goal is to learn alongside our listeners through interviews with the digital ag experts that we will have on the show.”

In the first podcast episode, listeners will be introduced to the podcast and oriented to the importance of understanding digital agriculture through an interview with Laura Thompson and Joe Luck.

Thompson, co-coordinator of the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network, was the champion behind the “FarmBits” podcast and is a trailblazer in digital agriculture, particularly how it can be applied to on-farm research.