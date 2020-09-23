Nebraska Extension Digital Agriculture Team launches ‘FarmBits’ podcast

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Extension Digital Agriculture group is launching a podcast, “FarmBits,” to discuss the new innovations, the trends and the value in digital agriculture.
“FarmBits” will explore topics in digital agriculture through interviews with academic experts, farmers, and industry specialists. The podcast, hosted by UNL grad students Samantha Teten and Jackson Stansell, will seek to present information about digital agriculture in a way that is accessible to non-experts with a well-rounded perspective that takes the shine off of new technologies.
“While our research is in the field of precision agriculture, we are far from experts in the vast majority of digital agriculture topics,” Teten said. “Our goal is to learn alongside our listeners through interviews with the digital ag experts that we will have on the show.”
In the first podcast episode, listeners will be introduced to the podcast and oriented to the importance of understanding digital agriculture through an interview with Laura Thompson and Joe Luck.
Thompson, co-coordinator of the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network, was the champion behind the “FarmBits” podcast and is a trailblazer in digital agriculture, particularly how it can be applied to on-farm research.
Luck is an associate professor in the Biological Systems Engineering Department and the Extension precision agriculture specialist. Luck’s research has touched topics ranging from multi-hybrid planting to sprayer optimization.
“The future of the agriculture industry is digital agriculture,” Thompson said. “There is a benefit to getting involved and gaining some familiarity with which technologies are going to fit in your operation and how these might benefit you, which ones are going to be the right ones to adopt for your particular setting.”
After the first episode, “FarmBits” will dive into the topic of harvest through episodes discussing yield mapping and harvest logistics, yield data quality and calibration, and managing yield data.
The “FarmBits” podcast will be released weekly each Thursday beginning Oct. 1. It can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and many other podcast providers. The “FarmBits” team can be reached on twitter @NEDigitalAg or over e-mail at NEDigitalAgTeam@365groups.unl.edu with any questions or new content suggestions.
