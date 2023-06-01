A growing number of Nebraska school districts are sourcing ingredients for their school meals from local farmers. They are doing so with help from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture in partnership with the University of Nebraska’s Rural Prosperity Nebraska initiative.

In a state like Nebraska, that makes sense, said Jordan Rasmussen, an Extension educator with Rural Prosperity Nebraska. “Not only does it address a community’s physical health, but also economic, educational and social health.”

It all depends on connections between schools and local producers, along with training, commitment and equipment.

“During the fall, we’ll get lots of tomatoes,” said Carmen Goeden, director of nutrition services at Pius X High School in Lincoln. “We can’t go through all of those tomatoes fresh, so we’ve learned to process them. We’ll blend them, and then freeze them and use them for sauces or soups.”

With help from Rasmussen and fellow Extension educator Kayla Hinrichs, the school received a grant from U.S. Department of Agriculture. That allowed them to purchase immersion blenders and make other upgrades to their kitchen so they can process and store the produce that comes in abundance in autumn.

In order to really expand across the state, there will need to be investments in infrastructure to help farmers with processing and storing, too, said Gary Fehr, owner of Green School Farms in Raymond, near Lincoln. He has only one acre dedicated to produce, but works with about six small schools per year.

“Can we get some shared infrastructure in place, where we can take a butternut squash to a certified kitchen, dice it up, freeze it and then offer that to schools?” Fehr asked.

Others in Nebraska share his concerns, and his vision. In 2017, the Nebraska Department of Education hired Sarah Smith as the first farm-to-school coordinator. In 2022, the state Legislature passed LB 396, the Adopt the Nebraska Farm-to-School Program Act, which provided funding opportunities specifically for schools and farmers involved in farm-to-school.

The vision is now taking various forms across the state.

In Burwell, high school students visited Trotter’s Garden Shoppe and Learning Center in Litchfield, where they harvested produce. Recently, Alan and Jeanette Koelling, owners of Simply Sunflower farms, presented on the sunflower oil-making process to Burwell Elementary School students.

While some schools bolster their menus from local sources, others serve produce grown on their own grounds. At Southern High School in Wymore, Brady Meyer teaches an agriculture education class in which students grow produce in a greenhouse and with hydroponic towers.

“We’ve got a bunch of peppers out there right now that we’re going to harvest at the end of the week, and the kids are going to make a salsa,” Meyer said.

Classes such as these help students step away from the theory and engage in the practice.

And at Overton Public Schools, Julie Loudon, an agriculture educator, uses ag-centered object lessons in pre-existing classroom curriculum.

“It’s just being a little bit more purposeful about connecting the things we already teach to the cafeteria,” she said. “That’s the most tangible place for food for kids. That’s the first connection from cafeteria back to the classroom.”

Farm-to-school at Umónhon Nation Public School in Macy focuses on students’ connection to food and food’s connection to community. Delberta Frazier and Brenda Murphy teach the Let’s Go Outside program, which includes in-class lessons and hands-on experiences.

“We grew a lot of carrots and radishes, parsley and lettuce,” Frazier said. “We grew tomatoes and taught students about artificial pollination, so the kids did the pollinating.”

Part of the program also includes helping students connect with their language and culture. For one lesson, students dry and bottle herbs, label them with their scientific and Indigenous names, and report on how the herbs can be used for food and medicine.

Ted Hibbeler, the Native American engagement coordinator for Rural Prosperity Nebraska, said the Umónhon Nation Public School students give the produce they grow directly to families in the community along with the school’s lunch program.

Burwell Public Schools and Pius X, which both received grants to upgrade kitchen equipment, also received the Nebraska Department of Education’s Local and Indigenous Foods Training grant, which brings Extension educators into schools to teach about the benefits of local foods. Hinrichs calls these visits the “Chef’s Table,” where she has made roasted turnips and Moroccan meatballs with students. Recently, Pius X taste-tested bison pizza.

Nebraska Extension partners with Nebraska Department of Education to conduct an annual Farm-to-School Institute. Workshops, lectures and seminars help connect schools with producers, but also focus on goals, action plans and grant opportunities.

“They also talked about insurance requirements, food safety requirements,” said Jay Wolff, co-owner of Wolff Farms Produce in Norfolk, who attended the institute during the pandemic. “We did a little bit of sales to schools before the training, but it really helped out a lot after.”

“Ultimately, we want students to eat a variety of healthy foods,” Hinrichs said. “If they’re exposed to them in school, I think that’s a great start to building good nutrition throughout their life.”

It goes beyond produce, Goeden said. After connecting with producers through the institute, Pius X serves eggs from local growers, cheese from Jisa Farmstead in Brainard, and whole grain breads from Rotella Bakery and milk from Hiland Dairy, both in Omaha.

“This is an exciting time for the farm-to-school movement in Nebraska,” Fehr said. “It’s kind of taking it from the one-on-one grassroots level and expanding it to get a lot broader participation.”

Rasmussen believes that as the programs grow, Nebraska will benefit.

“It’s not a magic wand, where all of a sudden we’re going to eat 100% fruits and vegetables,” she said. “Farm-to-school programs aim at the fundamentals. If students are starting their day with a belly full of good, nutritious food, as opposed to junk food, it makes a big difference in how those students perform in the classroom, on the athletic field and in life in general.”

Learn more about farm-to-school programs in Nebraska at foodsystems.unl.edu/farm-to-school foodsystems.unl.edu/farm-to-school .

NOTE: On Nov. 17, The Telegraph ran a story about a partnership between Birdwood Beef and Hershey Public Schools, in which Star Cattle Company supplies approximately 1,600 pounds of beef to the school through the school year. "Hershey Public Schools teams up with Birdwood Beef," explains that all beef-containing dishes at the school are prepared in the school's kitchen with beef from the Star family's operation.