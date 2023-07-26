The small city of Gering, in the Nebraska Panhandle, will be the site of an international conference next Tuesday through Thursday.

The International Millets Conference is expected to bring together delegates from many countries around the world, along with producers, industry representatives and others. The Panhandle is well suited to growing millets, and an ideal site to host this conference, according to a press release.

The United Nations General Assembly declared 2023 the International Year of Millets, at its 75th session in March 2021. Events such as the conference in Gering result from that declaration and have been in the works for over two years.

The UNGA declaration brought attention to the health benefits of millet, and its promise as a crop that can be grown in a variety of changing climate conditions to feed the expanding world population.

Proceedings at the Gering Civic Center will include speakers from India, Italy and Switzerland, and U.S. industry representatives. Delegates from the U.S., Canada and many Asian and European Countries are expected to attend.

The conference theme is “Promoting Millets through Interdisciplinary Research: New Varieties and New Markets for a Better Tomorrow!”

There will be presentations by millet growers in the High Plains region of the United States; millet breeders, agronomists, product developers, marketers and processors, etc.

There will also be tours and panel discussions.

The conference is intended for producers, crop consultants, international and domestic millet buyers and sellers, grain handlers and processors, scientists, researchers, extension personnel, students, governmental representatives, etc.

Keynote speakers will be:

Chris Stum, president, High Plains Millet Association.

Representatives of U.S. millets industries.

Leon and Cheryl Kriesel, CEOs and owners, Kriesel Certified Seed Inc., Gurley.

International Panel from India, Italy, and Switzerland.

The event schedule is:

Aug. 1 — Field tour in Scottsbluff.

Aug. 2 — Morning, visit High Plains Ag Lab near Sidney and Kriesel Seeds.

Aug. 2 — Afternoon, conference opening and keynote talks at Gering Civic Center.

Aug. 3 — Day, presentations, project meeting, and panel discussion.

Aug. 3 — Evening, banquet dinner and round table discussions.

“As the global agrifood systems face challenges to feed an ever-growing global population, resilient cereals like millets provide an affordable and nutritious option, and efforts need to be scaled-up to promote their cultivation,” the release said. “This was the opening ceremony of the International Year of Millets 2023 at the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)” in Rome on Dec. 6, 2022.

For more information, go to fao.org/millets-2023/en and click on “Read More.”

This conference is organized by University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Rutgers University, North American Millets Alliance and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations

For more information, go online to preec.unl.edu/international-millets-conference-2023.

To RSVP, contact Dr. Dipak Santra at 308-765-2324 or by email at dsantra2@unl.edu. General admission is $250. Student admission is $125. The few is waived for farmers. If registration by online link does not work, simply call, text or email Santra.