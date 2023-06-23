LINCOLN — Loren Giesler, who has led the Plant Pathology Department at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln since 2018, has been reappointed to a second term. His reappointment takes effect on Sept. 1.

During his time leading the department, Giesler has worked to instill a sense of camaraderie and engage faculty, staff and students in strategic visioning and problem solving, according to an Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources press release.

He has spearheaded efforts to onboard new faculty members and led the department through a successful academic program review.

During his time at the helm, the department has also launched a stand-alone plant pathology graduate degree program and continued its successful research and extension programs.

“Dr. Giesler is a passionate leader who is helping to build incredibly positive momentum in the Plant Pathology Department,” said Mike Boehm, NU vice president and vice chancellor for IANR. “He is deeply committed to the department’s faculty, staff and students, and I’m looking forward to seeing how the department evolves throughout the next five years.”

Giesler has spent his career at Nebraska, beginning as a graduate research assistant, serving as a research technologist and Plant and Pest Diagnostic Clinic coordinator before advancing in the faculty from assistant professor to professor. Prior to leading the department, Giesler provided statewide leadership for Nebraska Extension’s plant pathology programs in soybeans and turfgrass.

Giesler earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Chadron State College in 1992. He holds master's and doctorate degrees from Nebraska in plant pathology.

For more information, go to plantpathology.unl.edu.