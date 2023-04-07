Gothenburg and Wallace FFA chapters were among only 11 chapters in the state to receive gold ratings in the National Chapter Award program. The awards were presented at the state FFA convention on March 29-31 in Lincoln. Gothenburg was also named first, among chapters competing throughout the state.

Wallace and Gothenburg also received models of excellence awards. In the Strengthening Agriculture category, Wallace placed first, while Gothenburg received second place.

Gothenburg placed first as a Growing Leaders Model of Excellence.

The awards recognize chapters that successfully complete an annual Program of Activities to encourage its members to grow leaders, build their communities, and strengthen agriculture.

Chapters qualify by completing at least 15 activities — one for each of five quality standards within the three areas. Additionally, chapters must meet minimum requirements outlined in the National Quality Chapter Standards.

Chapters receive a multi-year plaque and yearly plaque inserts, commonly known as spurs, specifying the level achieved each year.