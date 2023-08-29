Prominent cattle ranchers converged in the main hall of the Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory Aug. 23.

About five miles east of Whitman and leased by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as a research facility, the center held its 24th annual open house.

Topics ranged from marketing to herd management. Nine professionals and two graduate students spoke on their respective fields.

Katelyn McCullock, director of marketing information at the Livestock Marketing Information Center, spoke on overall market trends.

She said despite the prosperity of rain and resources from El Niño, she predicts the overall population of cattle may shrink because inflation will temper consumer demand for beef.

She predicts the price of beef will go up along with the price of beef production about two years ahead.

Cattle will experience a higher culling rate the next two years to compensate for the lack of buyers, she said. However, it will be a good time to be a cow/calf raiser because they will get more return on value.

She noted that the cattle population tends to follow a 10-year cycle. Drovers.com, a beef market news site, says the average time from peak to peak is 12.8 years.

Wyoming meteorologist Don Day submitted a video presentation explaining the global weather mechanics behind El Niño.

Due to warmth in the tropics combined with warmth in the Gulf of Alaska, there will likely be a cold winter with high precipitation this year, he said.

El Niño always brings high precipitation, but heat in the Gulf of Alaska will make it easier for the polar vortex to make its way down in North America during winter, he said.

Three panelists talked about post-fire land production in the wake of the Bovee Fire in October 2022. They were ranchers George Cooksley and Lemoyne Dailey and Range and UNL Extension forage specialist Jerry Volesky.

The ranchers’ lands recently experienced wildfires and they reported on their experience with land recovery and what wild vegetation prevailed.

Volesky studies vegetation recovery after fire as part of his profession.

Panelists said weeds prevail at first, but the land reaches an equilibrium with grasses and native plants after a few years. The recent good weather has definitely helped. Dailey and Cooksley reported most vegetation has been sunflowers on their burnt lands so far.

“Once the rain started, the most we observed was sunflowers and weeds … by the time we get into July and stuff, there’s more grass there than we’ve seen earlier. I’m assuming warm season grasses,” Dailey said.

David Augustine, Ph.D., of the ARS-USDA Rangeland Resources and Systems Research Unit went over grassland management and different strategies to ensure cattle are munching on the green stuff and not overgrazing one area over another.

Augustine showed how cattle herders have access to publicly available satellite photos that can be used to employ a technique known as “normalized difference vegetation index.”

Augustine said NDVI is a special technique of photo analysis using spectrographic data from a satellite camera to measure plant density and health over a large area.

“We are able to calculate dry vegetation indices from those, some green vegetation indices from those and some bare soil indices and put those together to estimate biomass,” he said.

Dr. Shelby Rosasco of the University of Wyoming Extension discussed different methods that produce reproductive success with cows and heifers.

The problem with breeding heifers in their first year of estrus is their bodies are not as prepared as second-year heifers. However, that gap year means a loss in year of productivity. Still, she said it’s more important to focus on 1% of improvement in second-year heifer productivity than the first.

She also said having high synchronicity is important for calf production because the standardization helps make pregnancy more predictable and reliable. She said the earlier you can get cows to go into estrus in the season, the more time they have to recover for the next term.

To encourage high synchronicity in cattle, one option for breeding strategy would be to “select those heifers that become pregnant early in the breeding season,” she said.

Another option is shortening the breeding season — turning a bull loose and after 30 days selling all open heifers to select for those who perform in narrower windows.

Dr. Alfredo DiCostanzo, UNL Beef Extension educator, talked about retaining ownership as a cow-calf producer. He talked about the advantages and disadvantages of owning your own cattle as opposed to contracting.

One consideration is timing in the markets. If one holds onto cattle too long, he said, they lose money in feeding and caring for the animals. Sell cattle too early, and one runs the risk of sacrificing earning potential.

He recommends looking at live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange to predict where the price of cattle will swing.

UNL grad student Josie Crouch discussed her study with heifer development. Her study involved scoring cattle based on their weight and appearance. She said even though a heifer may score lower — not be the heftiest or best fed — that doesn’t mean they will necessarily be less productive. Still, it’s better to keep cattle well fed to ensure breeding success.

Another UNL grad student, Kaitlyn Dozler, shared her findings on establishing virtual fencing for cattle with GPS and shock collars.

She said while cost effective and promising, it wont replace good old barbed wire anytime soon. However, it’s useful in ensuring cattle don’t remain in overgrazed parts of the pasture and keeping them out of areas farmers don’t want them in without having to set up temporary fencing.

Setting up a virtual fence can encourage them to go where the vegetation is densest.

Dave Boxler, UNL Beef Extension educator, spoke about different fly pests that plague cattle and how to control them.

He recommends garlic. Garlic is a natural pesticide that works by killing the fly larvae that feed on cattle dung. Cattle need to have a consistent diet of garlic for 30 days prior to fly season.

He also recommends minimizing use of insecticides because that can kill dung beetles. These beetles are good at going after dung and disposing of the waste naturally, again minimizing the presence of flies in the pasture.