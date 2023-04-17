Concerns about a canal crossing prompted an unscheduled discussion at Lincoln County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday.

A bridge has been removed on O’Fallon Road, four miles west of Hershey and about one-half mile north of U.S. Highway 30. It is being replaced by steel culverts, which have already been put in place, ready for backfill work.

However, upon inspection, “Things don’t look right,” said Jeff Orr, speaking to commissioners at their meeting. Orr was representing the Platte Valley Irrigation District board of directors and was accompanied by about 10 interested people including crop producers at the meeting.

The angle of placement of the culverts appears to be such that water flow may be altered, Orr said. Over time, this could result in erosion to the canal bank and cause issues with O’Fallon Road.

Orr said that when he noticed the concern he contacted Jason Schultz, Lincoln County highway superintendent. At the commissioner meeting Schultz verified that he had halted backfilling and other finishing work on the road crossing.

The engineering firm working on the project, Mainelli Wagner & Associates, had also been contacted and were planning to inspect the site later on Monday or Tuesday.

Timeliness is important, not only for traffic flow on the road, but because the canal will need to be put into service by the end of June for the start of irrigation season, Orr said.

Commissioner Chris Bruns added that the work needs to be completed properly and in a timely manner to avoid jeopardizing state funds that have been committed to the project.

Also at the meeting, consideration of a planning application for a Bigness Administrative Subdivision was continued to next week. The legal description of the property, owned by Delmar and Angela Kesterson, had been described incorrectly on the agenda.

Otherwise, things were relatively routine at Monday’s meeting. Commissioners:

Approved motor vehicle tax exemptions for two vehicles owned by North Platte Opportunity Center and used to transport clients of this service organization.

Approved two special designated liquor permits for North 40 Chophouse. One is for a wedding reception on May 20 and the other for a retirement party on June 30, both in a tent located at 30412 S Effenbeck Rd. in rural Curtis.

Approved a special designated liquor permit for Big Red Liquor for a fundraising event in the ag building at Lincoln County Fairgrounds on April 28.