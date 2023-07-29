Hog wrestlers got muddy and messy grabbing pigs annd putting them into barrels Saturday afternoon at the Lincoln County Fair.

Teams of four from different age groups had to wrestle a hog in the mud at the First Interstate Bank Arena. Those with the fastest time won.

“You don’t want to get ’em fired up,” said Ed Etherton. He was part of the winning men's team. While that certainly wins rounds, the rounds that got people most excited was when the pig absolutely refused to cooperate.

Contestants would get absolutely filthy trying to wrestle the swine’s legs out from underneath its body.

“I watched enough karate kid growing up. I know: sweep the leg,” said co-winner of the men's division Justin Thompson.

After pinning down the hog its about lifting it up into the barrel. Sometimes the hog doesn’t want to cooperate and will kick its way out, but with most cases, the pig is too tired to fight when it’s finally caught.

For younger groups, the pigs were smaller, but they were just as fast and slippery.

Baker Krupicka said he farms pigs at home, so he’s used to wrestling hogs.

“Teamwork,” he said. “Makes the dream work,” added his teammate, Bentlie Ebmeier.