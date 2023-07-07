Musk thistle is notorious for being difficult to control, because it is quite prolific in seed production. Management tactics can vary, and there’s no “one-size fits all” scenario.

To help producers, Nebraska Extension offers a number of tips to help with integrated pest management, what experts say is the best approach. IPM allows flexibility in pest management for each individual producer and operation, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension said in a press release.

Musk thistle is a biennial weed, meaning the first year is spent in a vegetative rosette stage prior to bolting the following year and producing seeds. Many people don’t realize they have a problem until year two, as the rosettes lay prostrate to the ground and are difficult to see prior to bolting.

Musk thistle is considered a noxious weed in Nebraska, so management is a must. IPM strategies for managing musk thistle include: cultural, mechanical, biological and chemical control options.

Cultural control options include practices good pasture management (i.e., not overgrazing, fertilizing when necessary and preventing seed formation).

Mechanical control options include severing the root below ground level with a shovel or hoe, mowing if plants are in the late flowering stage to prevent seed output, as well as clipping then burning seed heads to prevent seed dispersal.

While maybe not used as frequently in an IPM strategy, biological control options may include certain insects that feed on musk thistles, preventing bolting or seed production. Each state is different in what they allow to release or import into the area for weed management to prevent accidental introduction of a potential pest. Contact the Nebraska Department of Ag for more information and options for managing musk thistle with a biological control agent.

Chemical control is quite popular for managing musk thistle, and can be effective when done appropriately. After bolting, musk thistle can become difficult to control with herbicides, meaning it’s best to spray while still in the rosette stage. In the first year of growth, applications in the early spring or fall are most effective. A fall application is quite beneficial, as biennial plants need to store carbohydrates and resources to survive the winter into next year. If a timely fall application is made, that helps to carry the herbicide to the roots and will make for an easier kill compared to spraying large plants. Various herbicide options are available, which include Milestone, Tordon 22K, Grazon P+D or Chaparral.

There’s more than one way to manage this weed, and depending on the severity of the problem, a multi-year approach may be necessary. Producers need to select the best combination of IPM strategies that work for their operations.