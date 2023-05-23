At this week’s meeting, Lincoln County commissioners approved three right-of-way applications for utility work in and along country roads.

There were extended discussions about that, inter-local agreements, attorney fees and license plates in a meeting that was congenial but not always what the various parties wanted to hear.

This is part two of a two part series on Monday’s meeting.

Right-of-of-way applications

Consolidated Companies Inc. is installing fiber optic cable east of Maxwell, near the intersection of Slant and Haythorn roads.

Allo Communications Inc. is installing fiber along Walker Road east of Buffalo Bill Avenue.

McCook Public Power District is installing a buried three phase electrical line in Cottonwood Canyon south of Maxwell.

All three right-of-way applications were approved, with assurance that the county highway department would be watching.

County Highway Superintendent Jason Schultz said he meets with companies before they do any work involving the roads to ensure appropriate placement. He said he is particularly concerned about placement of the three-phase line, which will be in an area with highly erodible ground.

Advocating for careful oversight, “Let’s not be nice guys and regret it later,” said Commissioner Joe Hewgley.

The motion, made by Commissioner Kent Weems and approved by the commissioners for the MPPD application, included the stipulation that the county highway department give “immediate supervision and approval of the route.” Weems also said, “We need a map of the final route,” in case the buried cable would be affected by later work.

Inter-local agreements

Commissioners also discussed the inter-local rural ambulance agreements with the villages and rural fire districts in Lincoln County. Weems said he had visited with community representatives including Maxwell, Brady and Hershey about their concerns and county support, in discussions leading up to developing the county budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Lynn Swanson, secretary/treasurer of Wallace volunteer fire department, spoke to the board and said they are working to make the best use of funds, which includes saving and budgeting for ambulance replacement every ten years (currently about $350,000 plus associated expenses amounting to about $40,000) and fire engine replacement every 20 years.

Commissioners noted that the villages and rural districts also do a lot to help each other by sharing equipment, etc.

One problem Wallace has had is collecting for ambulance charges, Swanson said, but they contracted with a billing agency and that has helped.

There was some discussion about that, with the suggestion that the divisions in the county contract with the same billing firm that North Platte uses, which has worked out well for the city.

Court-appointed attorney fees

Fees for court-appointed attorneys are going up from $100 to $125 per hour. County Court Judge Tanya Roberts-Connick and District Court Judge Cindy Volkmer said the change, the first in several years, results from agreements with attorneys who have been providing the service.

“We’ve been seeing rates increase across the state,” in the attorney fees, Volkmer said. The increase is similar to what a 2% increase each year would have been, added Roberts-Connick.

“The impact (of the attorney fees on county budgets) was a huge topic of conversation” that the judges had with the attorneys, Volkmer said.

Commissioner Chris Bruns said that is for good reason, as this is the third or fourth largest line item in the county’s budget.

“We have quality attorneys,” Roberts-Connick said, and they operate with “a sense of public service.” However, even $125 is only about half what many of them charge in their private practice. In an email memo 12 attorneys said they would remove their names from the list to provide the service, if the rates were not increased.

The county is left without a choice. On the positive side, the delayed jump results in a lower cost to taxpayers than if there had been a 2% increase each year, Hewgley said, and is what he considered the better of the two alternatives.

License plates

The state used to send a year’s worth of license plates to the county toward the end of the previous year. They didn’t this time, said County Treasurer Alex Gurciullo.

That is because aluminum is in short supply. She said the shortage was related to COVID and also to people not picking up the difference when municipalities cut back recycling services.

This year the plates are coming in batches. The state also has rules that the counties must follow, about license plate distribution. There are rules about when to distribute license plates that have been surrendered, rules that impact the ability of people to reserve license plates, etc.

Some counties, including Hall, where Grand Island is located, don’t even allow people to reserve license plates, Gurciullo said.

But this is Lincoln County. Not Hall County.

Some of the plates people have tried to reserve have not been available this year, something they are not used to. People have been getting upset, she said.

One of them is Ted Hoatson, a local resident who sat facing commissioners on Monday morning, next to Gurciullo. He has had the same H1 plate for 30 years. He reserved the plate again this year but did not end up getting it. He got a different plate and learned later that someone else had received the one he had tried to reserve.

Hoatson said he took the vehicle in to get serviced and the outlet, going by his license plate, matched the wrong oil filter to his vehicle. Fortunately, somehow, he caught the error before it was too late.

Commissioners did not have any decisions to make. It was more of an airing of grievances and explaining of problems and constraints established by the state.

Gurciullo said she will do what she can to make people happy and address their concerns. In the meantime, yes, faulty assumptions by oil change outlets can lead to faulty service, and that can make an irritating situation that much worse.

Note: The front page of Tuesday's print edition included part one of the commissioner meeting report. That story incorrectly stated that fees were going up for the public defender's office. It should have stated that court-appointed attorney fees are going up. The online version of that story has been corrected.