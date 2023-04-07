Lorn Dizmang of Moorefield was one of 17 individuals to be awarded the honorary state FFA degree on March 30 at the state FFA convention in Lincoln. It is one of the highest honors Nebraska FFA can give adults who contribute to agricultural education and FFA at the local, district and/or state level.

The Maywood FFA Chapter nominated Dizmang because of the many ways he has supported FFA and agricultural education at the school over the years, said Victoria Armstrong, Mayweed FFA advisor.

Dizmang and his company, Dizmang Ag, Inc., have sponsored officer jackets for the Maywood chapter, helped with the chapter’s annual Feed the Farmer event, participated in various FFA and community events, and provided valuable networking connections for the students, Armstrong said. “We appreciate all he has done for us over the years and, as he says, ‘It’s all about the kids!’”