Virtually all of Nebraska’s corn and soybean crops for the year had been planted as of Sunday, according to a crop progress report issued by the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service on Monday.

An estimated 92% of the corn and 85% of the soybeans had emerged.

The state’s winter wheat crop was estimated to be 61% headed. That is a little below the five-year average of 65%, and last year’s average of 71% headed by June 4.

This week’s average wheat rating for Nebraska is 2.66 on a scale of one to five (from very poor to excellent). That is virtually the same as the combined average ratings for the previous two weeks (2.67).

Winter wheat harvest has begun in Texas. Twenty-nine percent of that state’s crop was estimated to have been brought out of the field by Sunday.

In Oklahoma, 15% of the winter wheat was estimated to have been harvested.

Winter wheat harvest typically begins in southern Kansas by the middle of June, in southeast Nebraska near the end of June, and in western Nebraska in early July.

Pastures in Nebraska were rated 3.00 overall on a scale of one to five in this week’s NASS report. That is an improvement over last week’s 2.66 rating and the previous week’s rating of 2.34.