LINCOLN — A delegation of 12 nutritionists and buyers from different feed-producing companies in Mexico were in the Midwest and Nebraska last week to gain a better understanding of the U.S. ethanol sector.

In conjunction with the DDGS Symposium, the delegation visited Nebraska to see U.S. corn production areas, visit ethanol plants and meet with potential business partners, according to a press release.

During their visit to Nebraska, the group was provided with an overview of Nebraska’s agricultural and ethanol industries before they traveled to Friend and visited Bruntz Farms.

At the farm, the delegation discussed and was introduced to American agriculture including irrigated and non-irrigated corn, soybeans and feeding cattle.

“This opportunity provides benefits for not only the trade team, but me as we learn from one another,” said David Bruntz, a farmer from Friend. “With Mexico being our number one customer when it comes to corn and distillers grains, it is vital to for us to understand their needs and to emphasize on why U.S. grown corn is highly regarded. We work together, and this in-person tour delivers the best interaction possible for deep-rooted relationships.”

During the remainder of the group’s visit to Nebraska, they toured POET Ethanol, an ethanol processing plant in Fairmont, Green Plains, an ethanol plant in York and met with Viterra in Omaha.

“We’re honored to continue to grow our relationships with buyers from across the world,” said Jay Reiners, chairman of the Nebraska Corn Board. “Nebraskan grown agriculture products are some of the highest quality. We must continue to tell our stories in farming, trade and an excellent product. What we grow matters and ensuring we have worldwide buyers for our crops is important as we can’t utilize all the corn we produce in Nebraska.”

The visit from the Mexican delegation was an offshoot of an event held earlier in the week, DDGS Symposium in Des Moines, Iowa.

The event was organized and hosted by the U.S. Grains Council to bring together teams from across the globe to experience American agriculture and its advantages.