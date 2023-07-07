With weed and pest season here in full force, the Nebraska Extension has released a list of tips to keep households safe while applying pesticides and weed killers.
Extension recommends:
- Read and follow mixing and application instructions before application.
- Wear proper safety equipment before applying. Do this for your personal safety.
- Apply in the morning when temperatures are under 75 degrees Fahrenheit, and the wind speed is down.
For more information, refer to “Pesticide Safety in Landscapes” at extension.unl.edu/Pesticide%20Safety%20in%20Landscapes%20ec1271.pdf.
For further questions, contact David Lott, Extension horticulture educator, by emailing dlott2@unl.edu or calling the Nebraska Extension Office in North Platte at 308-532-2683.