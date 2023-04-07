"Grain producers should sell only to dealers that are licensed in Nebraska."

That is a warning issued by the Nebraska Public Service Commission on Tuesday. Otherwise, the producer will have no protections under state law, according to a press release.

Grain sellers should also demand payment within 15 days after completion of the contract. If they do not, they become unsecured creditors of that dealer and forfeit any protection from the grain dealer’s security.

“State law requires grain dealers to hold a Nebraska license in order to do business with producers/sellers from our state,” Commission Chair Dan Watermeier said. “The license means the grain dealer has posted a security bond with the PSC, providing protection for the producer/seller.

“By knowing the law, working with only licensed grain dealers and demanding payment within the set timeframe producers/sellers can save themselves time and money should a grain dealer experience any issues,” Watermeier said.

For more information, go to psc.nebraska.gov/grain.