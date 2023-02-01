North Platte Farm & Ranch expo is 'everything ag' and more

The Buffalo Bill Farm & Ranch Expo was already busy with vendors and visitors when it officially opened on Wednesday morning.

“The railroad got us started but it’s agribusiness that keeps us going,” said Mayor Brandon Kelliher, before the rope was stretched, and the scissors readied.

“Our ag community doesn't normally get that type of face time with (so many vendors) unless they're at an event like this,” said Shane Weaver, chair of the North Platte Chamber and Development agri business committee, after he cut the rope.

The expo continues on from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road.

It draws plenty of non-ag folks, too, like Dick Armstrong of North Platte, who said he is “always interested in anything ag.”

He grew up on a farm in Garden County, but worked as a barber in North Platte before he retired. It’s also good opportunity to “see old friends that you don’t see” from year to year.

Talking with Arrowcraft vendor Austin Meyers, he noted, “I used to cut his grandpa’s (Robert Lee’s) hair.”

This is Meyers’ fifth year at the expo, representing the foam insulation business started by Robert and Marie Lee, who are also his adoptive parents.

On display at the expo were lots of shiny pieces of equipment and even a hot tub that would be nice for anybody to relax in after a hard day’s work in the field or the office.

The agri business committee uses vendor fees to provide scholarships to high school students preparing to enter an agriculture related education program, Weaver said. The committee also puts on a farmer/rancher appreciation banquet each fall, including a steak dinner and a top quality, entertaining speakers.

There were about 100 vendors to show ways they can make life better for people on or off the farm or ranch.

That includes people with disabilities, “seen or unseen,” said Soni Cochran, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension educator who was raising awareness of the AgrAbility program.

A partnership between UNL and Nebraska Easterseals AgrAbility helps with equipment modifications so people can open gates, read cow ear tags or do other tasks that may otherwise be impossible following an injury.

On another aisle, Garrett Reiss held up a hinged gadget that is fitted to a stock of corn to measure stem circumference throughout the day. A regional manager for Phytech, he said it’s part of a system to help a farmer schedule irrigations.

“Basically, the more the stock shrinks, the more water the plant’s lost," he said. "And then we kind of put that into an algorithm and quantify water loss and give the plant a stress rating.”

That is correlated with data from soil moisture meters, and communicated through an app to growers.

Across the way, Adam Pohlmeier talked enthusiastically about Bio Ag Solutions’ products, including “manure compost that we make here with some local feed yards,” chicken litter and compost teas. They are intended to “enhance our soil and let our soil microbes do a lot of the work for us instead of just trying to supply all our nutrients with commercial fertilizers.”

Vendors included representatives of banks, insurance providers, media outlets, fertilizer companies, seed dealers, equipment providers and more.

Weaver encouraged anyone to consider serving on the agri business committee to help with all the ways they support farming and ranching in our part of the state. Contact the North Platte Chamber and Development office at 308-532-4966.