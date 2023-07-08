LINCOLN — NU Horizon Genetics is now a supplier of University of Nebraska-Lincoln-developed small grain seed varieties to seed growers and affiliates, according to a UNL press release.

NU Horizon Genetics will promote, market and commercialize the certified seed of wheat, barley and triticale varieties developed and released by UNL, and licensed through NUtech Ventures, the technology transfer office of UNL. Recent releases include the irrigated wheat variety Epoch and new barley and triticale varieties.

Seed dealers interested in obtaining the UNL varieties for certified seed sales can contact NU Horizon Genetics at nuhorizongenetics@gmail.com and 402-540-9359.

Starting this fall, NU Horizon Genetics will be responsible for collecting royalties and remitting them to NUtech Ventures for all seeds accessed through the NU Horizon Genetics’ licensing agreement.

NU Horizon Genetics has completed the agreement with BASF to market and commercialize Clearfield Wheat Varieties including the lines developed and released by UNL.

NCIA will collect royalties and remit them to NUtech Ventures from certified seed when sold from seed that was accessed during the fall of 2022 through the NCIA licensing agreement.

UNL has over a century of developing small grain varieties through the work of the university and state’s small grain breeders beginning in the early 1900s.

The project was led by John Schmidt beginning in the 1950s. He was succeeded by Baenziger, and since 2021 the work has been directed by small grains breeder Katherine Frels, assistant professor of agronomy and horticulture.

UNL “produces top-tier wheat, barley and triticale varieties,” Frels said, “but sometimes it can be challenging to get those varieties marketed in the regions where they will be most successful. This new partnership with NU Horizon Genetics will help us optimize our testing, marketing and seed availability to get our new varieties into producers' fields throughout Nebraska and the High Plains region. We are excited for this opportunity to build new relationships in the Nebraska seed industry.”