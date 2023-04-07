Two administrators at Perkins County schools received honors at the state FFA Convention in Lincoln in March.

High School Principal Ben Jones received the honorary state FFA degree for his strong support of FFA.

Superintendent Phillip Picquet received the Cornerstone Award. Sponsored by Cornerstone Bank, this award recognizes administrators for their investment in FFA and agricultural education.

“We have a super ag program,” Picquet said. “I’ve made sure they have the tools necessary to be successful.”

Grant has had an FFA program at least from the 1960s. In 2005 they merged with Wheatland Schools. “There’s a strong history and strong public support for FFA” in these communities, Picquet said. He is completing his ninth year as superintendent at the school. He was their high school principal in 2003-2005, then middle school principal in Waverly before coming back to Perkins County.

The parents and the community are very supportive. “If we ask for help people are here. You couldn’t ask for better involvement,” he said.

The students are committed, too. “We have a real strong officer teams,” Jones said. “They take things that administrators and advisors suggest and run with it.”

However, before 2019, “We only had one sponsor,” Doug Babbitt, a graduate of Paxton Schools, “and we needed to expand the offerings.” So, in 2019 they hired a second sponsor/ag teacher. He is Seth Burge, a graduate of Perkins County Schools.

“We’re in an ag-based community. There’s a lot of job offerings in agriculture,” Picquet said. FFA and agriculture education connect “academics and the real world.”

With a second ag teacher, the school added agronomy, vet science and animal science courses. In addition, “we took the welding program and revamped it to accommodate more kids and allow for more one on one for beginning welders,” Jones said.

Jones has been the high school principal at Perkins County for four years. He wants to make sure students have the opportunities he did not have as a youth at Adams Central High School, which did not have an FFA program at the time. They do now.

In 2021 Perkins County Schools added an internship with local businesses. Juniors and seniors are eligible to participate. Cooperating businesses include the hospital, agriculture-based operations and others. “There’s probably 25 out of 44 juniors and seniors total (in the internship program),” Jones said. “You’re taking your academics and putting it in the community. There’s some growing pains,” but it gives students the opportunity to learn from their mistakes before they enter the workforce. “It’s been a good experience,” he said.

“When we brought on Mr. Burge, we put more focus into the (FFA) program,” Picquet said. “More kids have done state presentations and earned state degrees,” since then. “It allowed us to divide and conquer.

Perkins County took 35 students to the state convention out of the nearly 50 students in their FFA chapter. Both numbers are high for a school that size. Students must qualify at the district level before attending the state convention

Burge is pleased with the direction FFA is taking at Perkins County. Jones “changed the culture of the school” toward career and technical education. As for having two agriculture teachers, “for school this size it’s kind of unheard of,” Burge said. “That was him demonstrating a big push.”

Burge pointed to numerous successes by their students at the state convention, and looks forward to progress ahead. “We still have some planning to do (including) more FFA member development,” he said.

“I’m excited to see where it’s going to be in five years down the road,” Picquet said.” Things are set in motion.”