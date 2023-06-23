Red meat and pork production in the United States was up in May, compared with a year ago.

In Nebraska, cattle slaughter was up but pork slaughter was down substantially this May, compared with May 2022, according to a report released on Thursday by the USDA National Agriculture Statistics Service.

In the period from January through May, commercial red meat production was down 1%. Accumulated beef production was down 4% and pork was up 2% from last year.

Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.59 billion pounds in May, up 2% from the 4.49 billion pounds produced in May 2022.

Beef production, at 2.31 billion pounds, was 1% above the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.84 million head, up 1% from May 2022. The average live weight was down 2 pounds from the previous year, at 1,349 pounds.

Veal production totaled 4.2 million pounds, 7% below May a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 24,200 head, down 12% from May 2022. The average live weight was up 13 pounds from last year, at 292 pounds.

Pork production totaled 2.27 billion pounds, up 4% from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 10.6 million head, up 5% from May 2022. The average live weight was down 2 pounds from the previous year, at 289 pounds.

Lamb and mutton production, at 11.4 million pounds, was up 6% from May 2022. Sheep slaughter totaled 186,500 head, 13% above last year. The average live weight was 121 pounds, down 9 pounds from May a year ago.

January to May 2023 commercial red meat production was 22.7 billion pounds, down 1% from 2022. Accumulated beef production was down 4% from last year, veal was down 12%, pork was up 2% from last year, and lamb and mutton production was up 1%.

In Nebraska, commercial red meat production totaled 622.2 million pounds in May, down 1.8% from May, 2022. That included beef, veal, pork, lamb and mutton.

Commercial cattle slaughter in Nebraska was 834 million pounds, up 2.8% from May, 2022. Average live weight was 1,399 pounds this year and 1,410 pounds last year.

Commercial hog slaughter in Nebraska in May was 143.2 million pounds, down 18.9% from May, 2022.

Numbers for commercial calf, sheep and lamb slaughter in Nebraska in May were not available.

The complete report and other NASS reports can be found at nass.usda.gov/publications.