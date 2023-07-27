4-H’ers were doing their best to get sheep to cooperate for the showmanship judging at Lincoln County Fair on Thursday morning.

One particularly challenging sheep was a ewe named Six-one for her ear tag number, 661. Six-one got away from her handler, Zach Zahradnicek, age 14. Before it was over, three men rushed into the show ring to help Zach bring the young breeding ewe back to the lineup.

If Zach felt flustered, he didn’t show it. He and Six-one, also known as Samantha, ended up with a blue ribbon in showmanship.

“She just got spooked by the person handing out ribbons” Zach said.

Samantha’s twin sister, Six-two, a.k.a. Patricia, got first place later in the morning in breeding ewe class of the 4-H sheep show.

Zach’s sister, Dusty Brown, 17, was in the ring with Six-two for that competition. Six-one had settled down just fine by then, Zach said, and took fourth place there.

Dusty and Zach belong to Denim and Dust 4-H club of Hershey. Dusty is an incoming senior and Zach a freshman at Hershey High School. They have been raising sheep since they were very young, said their mother. Their parents are Barbie and Sean Zahradnicek.

“It started with my step-dad’s dad,” Grandpa Z, Dusty said. The late Bud Zahradnicek of Ainsworth gave bottle lambs to Dusty and Zach when they were young children.

Six-one and Six-two joined the family last year. They bought the twins at the Mid-American Dorper Sheep Show and Sale in Duncan, Oklahoma. Their previous owner was Randy Kai of Saddle Creek Dorpers, which is located near Beatrice.

Dorper is a breed developed in South Africa by crossing Dorset Horn and Blackhead Persian sheep. They are valued for their meat, milk and hides, rather than producing wool.

Both ewes were bred about two months ago to Power Rush, also of Saddle Creek Dorpers. He is one of the top-rated Dorper sires in the nation, Barbie said. They are hoping for great things to come. Six-two is definitely pregnant, and, hopefully, Six-one is, as well.