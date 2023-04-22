A Nebraska Soil Health School is set for June 27-28 in North Platte at the University of Nebraska West Central Research, Extension and Education Center.

The school, sponsored by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service is targeted to agricultural producers and other ag professionals, UNL faculty and students, NRCS employees and others.

The school is free of charge and certified crop advisor continuing education units are available. Lunch will be provided on both days.

Pre-register by June 20.

The positive feedback from a soil health school in Bridgeport earlier this year prompted the decision to offer this second school, said Dr. Bijesh Maharjan, a UNL associate professor stationed in Scottsbluff.

Additions include UNL students competing in a research poster contest giving away $600 to winners, and there will be a panel discussion with Extension educators and producers.

In addition to other presentations, a rainfall simulator will be used to show how improving the health of the soil affects the way it responds.

A final soil health school for this year is being planned for another location in August.

Full Agenda:

June 27

9:30 a.m.: Registration and refreshments.

10: Welcome from Bijesh Maharjan, associate professor and Extension specialist, UNL-PREEC.

10:10-11:10: Keynote address, “Systems Approach to No-till,” Paul Jasa, Extension engineer, UNL.

11:10 a.m.-noon: “Biological Underpinnings of Soil Health,” Rhae Drijber, professor, UNL.

Noon-12:50 p.m.: Lunch (smoked brisket sandwiches) and student poster contest.

12:50-1:40: “Plants for Healthy Soils,” Katja Koehler-Cole, Extension educator, UNL-ENREEC.

1:40-2:40: “Understanding Soil Health and Rapid Assessments,” Aaron Hird, state soil health specialist, USDA-NRCS.

2:50-3:20: “Biological Nitrogen Fixation, Building Block of Healthy Soils,” Carolina Córdova, assistant professor and Extension specialist.

3:20-3:50: “Harvesting Light, Feeding the Ground,” Nicolas Cafaro La Menza, assistant professor UNL-WCREEC.

4-4:30: “The Role of Manure in Soil Health,” Leslie Johnson, Extension educator, UNL-Haskell Ag Lab.

4:30-5: “Livestock Grazing and Soil Health,” Jerry Volesky, Extension specialist, UNL-Center for Grassland Studies.

June 28 8-8:10 a.m.: Welcome back.

8:10-8:40: “Addressing Soil Health Challenges with Innovative Research,” Saurav Das, assistant professor, UNL-PREEC.

8:40-9:25: “Carbon Markets,” Shannon Sand, Extension educator, UNL-WCREEC.

9:35-10:30: Panel Discussion with Extension educators and producers.

10:30-11:30: “No-till and Soil Health,” Paul Jasa, Extension engineer, UNL.

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: “Soil Health Demonstrations and Live Rainfall Simulator,” Aaron Hird, state soil health specialist.

12:30: Lunch (grab & go bag).

For more information or questions, email nheldt@unl.edu or call 308-632-1233.